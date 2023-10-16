Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikandar shares beautiful pictures from Malam Jabba Ski Resort

Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikandar beloved social media stars.

The couple recently became parents to their daughter, Aizal Zulqarnain.

The couple shared picturesque moments from their lavish trip to Malaysia, Sri Lanka, and Thailand last month.

Advertisement

Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikandar, two incredibly popular and talented Pakistani social media stars, are not only an endearing couple but also adored by their fans for their fantastic content.

Recently, they became proud parents to their charming daughter, Aizal Zulqarnain. Just last month, the couple embarked on an extravagant vacation, sharing numerous picturesque photos and videos from their extensive journey to Malaysia, Sri Lanka, and Thailand.

Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikandar recently posted lovely photos and a video from their visit to Malam Jabba Ski Resort.

They enjoyed a full day at the resort, participating in various enjoyable activities, such as zip line gliding. Kanwal Aftab shared an adorable video and pictures from their fun day at Malam Jabba Ski Resort.

Take a Look:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read Faysal Quraishi Says He Will Never Work in Bollywood Faysal Quraishi refuse to work in Bollywood due to lack of respect...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

Advertisement

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.