Kanwal Aftab shares moments with family from Phuket trip

Zulqarnain Sikandar Opens Up About Thailand Accident
Zulqarnain Sikandar and Kanwal Aftab are on an extended vacation, exploring Thai...
Zulqarnain Sikandar and Kanwal Aftab are enjoying their long vacation in the different countries. Lately, they are exploring the beautiful Islands of Thailand. Their latest adventure was in an Island of Thailand.
TikTok star, recently shared her unforgettable vacation in Phuket, Thailand, alongside her husband and adorable daughter Aizal.
Let’s dive into the details of their heartwarming adventure and the breathtaking moments they captured.
One of the most heartwarming aspects of Kanwal’s trip to Phuket was the precious time she spent with her husband and daughter.
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the Showbiz News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.