Kareena Kapoor’s 23-Year Dream: Stills from Hansal Mehta’s Next Revealed

Kareena Kapoor discusses her role in "The Buckingham Murders".

She plays Jasmeet Bhamra, a detective and mother, in the film.

She looks forward to continuing the journey of Jas Bhamra. Kareena Kapoor recently opened up about her dual roles as an actor and a first-time producer in Hansal Mehta's upcoming project, "The Buckingham Murders," where she portrays the character of Jasmeet Bhamra, a detective and a mother who is determined to uncover the truth behind a tragic 10-year-old's murder in Buckinghamshire. The film made its debut at the BFI London Film Festival, and Kareena has shared a series of captivating on-set photos, providing a glimpse into her character. These images capture her gazing thoughtfully through a glass window, maintaining a serious demeanor while waiting at a table, and immersed in the misty ambiance of the set. Nervous but excited, Kareena Kapoor is all set to take on this compelling role.

The actor wrote about the journey of playing Jas Bhamra. She began, “Jas was a character I have been waiting to play for the last 23 years, being a huge fan of the detective series genre… watching everything from Karamchand to Helen Mirren in Prime Suspect to Agatha Christie in Hercule Poirot to Kate Winslet in Mare of Easttown, I was just dying to be that detective woman. On a 25-page synopsis given to me by Hansal and Ekta, I started reading it at 1 a.m., and I knew I had found the woman I wanted to be…”

Nervous but excited, Kareena Kapoor is all set to take on this compelling role.

Kareena further shared how she collaborated with director Hansal Mehta and producer Ektaa Kapoor for the ‘unconventional film’. She wrote, “Ekta, Hansal and I set off on this journey to make a slightly unconventional film, but a film that is with heart, a bit of a smile, and, oh my god, lots of tears… It played at the British Film Institute last night, and as this film starts its journey… in the world of movies… I couldn’t be more nervous and excited as an actor and a first-time producer… I feel so odd writing that (laughing face emoticon)… but I feel really cool…”

The actor then added, "So giving you all a glimpse of this gem we made… into the world of Jas Bhamra. I do hope Jas hasn't ended her journey yet, because it's been a dream to continue this wonderful yet strong woman whose grief is beyond measure but stronger than she knows." Kareena Kapoor's most recent appearance was in Sujoy Ghosh's "Jaane Jaan," which became available on Netflix on September 21st.

