Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Karishma Tanna Stuns in Modern Saree Look at Film Festival

Karishma Tanna Stuns in Modern Saree Look at Film Festival

Articles
Advertisement
Karishma Tanna Stuns in Modern Saree Look at Film Festival

Karishma Tanna Stuns in Modern Saree Look at Film Festival

Advertisement
  • Karishma Tanna steals the spotlight at the Busan International Film Festival.
  • She’s nominated for Best Lead Actress for her role in “Scoop.”
  • Karishma’s fashion-forward choice: a modern saree with an innovative blouse.
Advertisement

Renowned Bollywood actress Karishma Tanna turned heads at the 28th Busan International Film Festival as she graced the red carpet in a strikingly modern saree ensemble.

The starlet, who is also nominated for Best Lead Actress for her role in the film “Scoop,” effortlessly blended traditional Indian fashion with contemporary style, setting a new benchmark for #SareeGoals.

The actress accessorized her look with statement earrings and minimalistic makeup, allowing her outfit to take center stage.

See the photos below:

Karishma Tanna Modern Saree Look

Advertisement

Karishma Tanna Modern Saree Look

Karishma Tanna Modern Saree Look

Karishma Tanna Modern Saree Look

Advertisement

Karishma Tanna Modern Saree Look

Karishma Tanna Modern Saree Look

Karishma Tanna’s appearance at the Busan Film Festival created a buzz on social media, with fans and fashion enthusiasts lauding her for giving the classic saree a contemporary twist.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Hrithik Roshan unseen picture from Fighter’s Italy shoot gone viral
Hrithik Roshan unseen picture from Fighter’s Italy shoot gone viral

Hrithik Roshan is a popular Bollywood actor known for his acting, dancing,...

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Showbiz News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story