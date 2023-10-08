Karishma Tanna Stuns in Modern Saree Look at Film Festival

Hrithik Roshan unseen picture from Fighter’s Italy shoot gone viral
Hrithik Roshan is a popular Bollywood actor known for his acting, dancing,...
Renowned Bollywood actress Karishma Tanna turned heads at the 28th Busan International Film Festival as she graced the red carpet in a strikingly modern saree ensemble.
The starlet, who is also nominated for Best Lead Actress for her role in the film “Scoop,” effortlessly blended traditional Indian fashion with contemporary style, setting a new benchmark for #SareeGoals.
The actress accessorized her look with statement earrings and minimalistic makeup, allowing her outfit to take center stage.
Karishma Tanna’s appearance at the Busan Film Festival created a buzz on social media, with fans and fashion enthusiasts lauding her for giving the classic saree a contemporary twist.
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the Showbiz News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.