Karishma Tanna Stuns in Modern Saree Look at Film Festival

Karishma Tanna steals the spotlight at the Busan International Film Festival.

She’s nominated for Best Lead Actress for her role in “Scoop.”

Karishma’s fashion-forward choice: a modern saree with an innovative blouse.

Advertisement

Renowned Bollywood actress Karishma Tanna turned heads at the 28th Busan International Film Festival as she graced the red carpet in a strikingly modern saree ensemble.

The starlet, who is also nominated for Best Lead Actress for her role in the film “Scoop,” effortlessly blended traditional Indian fashion with contemporary style, setting a new benchmark for #SareeGoals.

The actress accessorized her look with statement earrings and minimalistic makeup, allowing her outfit to take center stage.

See the photos below:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Karishma Tanna’s appearance at the Busan Film Festival created a buzz on social media, with fans and fashion enthusiasts lauding her for giving the classic saree a contemporary twist.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Hrithik Roshan unseen picture from Fighter’s Italy shoot gone viral Hrithik Roshan is a popular Bollywood actor known for his acting, dancing,...

Advertisement