Ken Doll Opens Up About Special Bond with Imran Abbas

Ken Doll is famous for his involvement with the renowned Barbie brand, discussed his personal experiences and how Imran Abbas has significantly influenced his life in the Pakistani media field.

Ken’s disclosure pleasantly surprised the audience, offering insight into the close relationship that has grown between them over the years.

When talking about his relationship with Imran Abbas, Ken mentioned “Imran has been in the industry for so long, and his wisdom is invaluable. I’m fortunate to have him as a friend who guides me in the right direction. Whenever I have personal issues or concerns, I know I can turn to him for support and advice.”

