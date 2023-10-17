Ken Doll Shares His Childhood Struggles, Reveals Unknown Facts

Ken Doll is one of Pakistan’s most successful and well-known influencers.

Adnan Zafar, often known as Pakistani Ken Doll, is one of Pakistan’s most successful and well-known influencers. Ken, who is originally from Faisalabad, has gone a long way and is now adored by millions around the world. He is Pakistan’s first Ken Doll, and his art and content are adored by his followers.

Adnan appeared on Ahmed Ali Butt’s podcast and revealed some previously undisclosed details about his life and childhood. He stated that he did not pursue acting or modelling because he desired to develop his own work, content, and personality. He also stated that he has always wanted to work for himself and to express his talents in a way that families can enjoy.

Here is what he shared;

He also disclosed that he was raised by a single mother. He described his mother as a strong woman who worked tirelessly to shape him into the guy he is today. He also discussed how growing up in a shattered home shapes you. He stated that things were terrible for him as a child and that he witnessed a lot of misery. He knows difficulty and is glad that he can do all for his mother today and give her what she deserves.

