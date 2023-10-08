Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar claims that “Women Are Getting Used by Men”

He plays a part in the film industry with his films like Punjab Nahi Jaungi.

The talented writer appeared in the show where he talked about how men are using women.

He said he is strongly against co-education.

Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar is indeed a talented writer in the Pakistani entertainment industry, he has written several popular dramas and films that have gained widespread acclaim. His popular drama projects include Sadqay Tumhare, Bunty I Love You, Landa Bazar, Chand Pur Ka Chandu, Manjali, Boota from Toba Tek Singh, and Mere Paas Tum Ho. He plays a part in the film industry with his films like Punjab Nahi Jaungi and London Nahi Jaunga. Lately, he’s been working on the television drama “Main Manto Nahi Hoon.”

Recently, the talented writer appeared in a show where he talked about how men are using women for their benefit. Talking about it, he said, “If a guy is not marrying at the right age, it means he has the accessibility to many female friends (who are easily approachable), all this harm is happening to women, women should keep their honor intact. They should give a shut-up call to the boys who try to exploit them by saying, ‘let’s be friends’, it is wrong, if the girls decide to stop becoming accessible to men, it will benefit society and themselves”.

On another occasion, he said that “co-education is the biggest harm to the society and the society will see the after-effects of co-education soon”. He added that “he never promotes vulgarity in his films and the director has to convince him for the bold dress if worn by an actress. He said he is strongly against co-education”.

