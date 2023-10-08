Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar respond to famous actress who rejected his scripts

Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar is indeed a talented writer.

He has written several popular dramas and films.

He plays a part in the film industry with his films like Punjab Nahi Jaungi.

Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar is indeed a talented writer in the Pakistani entertainment industry, he has written several popular dramas and films that have gained widespread acclaim. His popular drama projects include Sadqay Tumhare, Bunty I Love You, Landa Bazar, Chand Pur Ka Chandu, Manjali, Boota from Toba Tek Singh, and Mere Paas Tum Ho. He plays a part in the film industry with his films like Punjab Nahi Jaungi and London Nahi Jaunga. Lately, he’s been working on the television drama “Main Manto Nahi Hoon.”

Recently, he made an appearance in the show, where he replied to the false claims of famous actresses about rejecting his scripts. He said,” One such case happened earlier when Sonya Hussyn said that she was offered Mere Paas Tum Ho, that too after the drama became a phenomenal hit. Later on, she met with me at a success party, she was coming to me, I stopped her and asked, ‘Did you say that Mere Paas Tum Ho was offered to you?’, to which she agreed, I called Nadeem Baig and Humayun Saeed who also admitted that they offered Sonya Hussyn for the role. I told Sonya, ‘If they offered you my script, you would be honored but I still didn’t want you to be in the role’. Also, it doesn’t mean that she is not a good actress, I didn’t write it for her, there is no arrogance in that. I was given Ayeza’s name to which I agreed, yes, I needed Humayun and Adnan hundred percent. Likewise, Iman Ali can say anything, I never wanted her in Punjab Nahi Jaungi, It could be her dream to work in Punjab Nahi Jaungi but she could never do it, I would have not made it then”

