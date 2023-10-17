Kriti Sanon Wins First National Award for ‘Mimi’ at Delhi Ceremony

Kriti Sanon also received the Best Actress award for her role in “Mimi.”

President Droupadi Murmu presented them with the prestigious Silver Lotus Award.

The ceremony took place on Tuesday, October 17, marking the first National Awards for both actresses.

Kriti Sanon received Best Actress award for her role in "Mimi." Alia Bhatt was lauded for her outstanding performance in "Gangubai Kathiawadi," securing the Best Actress award.

Today, the 69th National Film Awards winners were honored during a ceremony held at Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan.

President Droupadi Murmu bestowed upon them the prestigious Silver Lotus Award, and their excitement and happiness were evident as they graced the stage to accept this esteemed recognition.

On Tuesday, October 17, the exceptionally talented actresses Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon were honored with their first-ever National Awards during a ceremony held in Delhi.

Alia Bhatt received this distinguished recognition for her remarkable performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s cinematic masterpiece, “Gangubai Kathiawadi,” while Kriti Sanon was recognized for her outstanding role in Laxman Utekar’s “Mimi.”

Kriti looked elegant in a soft-hued pastel saree as she graced the occasion. With folded hands, she conveyed her sincere thanks while stepping onto the stage.

Her radiant smile conveyed a profound sense of happiness that she couldn’t conceal during this significant moment.

See Below:

#WATCH | Kriti Sanon receives the Best Actress Award for her film ‘Mimi’, at National Film Awards. pic.twitter.com/TBVlOkITOC — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2023

At the ceremony, a video was played, showcasing Kriti in her role from the film “Mimi,” and Kriti’s parents were in attendance to show their support and encouragement.

In a significant recognition, both actresses were praised for their exceptional performances by the President in her address.

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon will reunite in the much-anticipated film Ganapath....

