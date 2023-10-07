LSA 2023: Ali Sethi Named Signer of the Year for ‘Pasoori’

In a dazzling night of glitz and glamour at the 21st Lux Style Awards (LSA) held at the prestigious Karachi Expo Center, the nation’s beloved singer, Ali Sethi, clinched the coveted title of “Signer of the Year” for his chart-topping hit “Pasoori.”

The night was marked by dazzling performances, A-list celebrities, and unforgettable moments, making it a celebration of Pakistan’s thriving entertainment industry.

Ali Sethi’s mesmerizing performance and his soulful rendition of “Pasoori” left the audience in awe and further solidified his position as one of Pakistan’s most accomplished and versatile musicians.

The song “Pasoori” gained immense popularity for its emotional depth and melodic beauty, resonating with fans across the nation and beyond.

The Lux Style Awards, known for their recognition of excellence in Pakistan’s entertainment and fashion industries, have been an annual highlight, bringing together some of the most talented and influential personalities in the country.

