LSA 2023: Check out celebrities best looks of the evening!

Lux Awards 2023: Hiba Bukhari steals the spotlight with her stunning Saree
Hiba Bukhari's stunning performance in the entertainment industry is truly remarkable. She...
Pakistani celebrities consistently find themselves in the spotlight, frequently becoming the focal point of social media discussions due to their appearances at award shows.
However, the 22nd Lux Style Awards, held in Karachi last night, captivated the interest of fans as images and videos flooded social media platforms.
Celebrities showcased a diverse range of distinctive styles on the red carpet.
The style icon Saba Qamar made a memorable entrance at the LSA with her distinctive and eye-catching look.
Hania Amir’s charming presence captured the affection of her fans, who affectionately refer to her as the ‘black beauty.’
Aima Baig, Meera Sethi, Fahad Mustafa, Muhib Mirza, Maya Ali, and Ahmed Ali Akbar were also seen in charming style.
Advertisement
AdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
Catch all the Showbiz News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.