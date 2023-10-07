Advertisement
LSA 2023: Check out celebrities best looks of the evening!

Articles
LSA 2023: Check out celebrities best looks of the evening!
Pakistani celebrities consistently find themselves in the spotlight, frequently becoming the focal point of social media discussions due to their appearances at award shows.

However, the 22nd Lux Style Awards, held in Karachi last night, captivated the interest of fans as images and videos flooded social media platforms.

Celebrities showcased a diverse range of distinctive styles on the red carpet.

The style icon Saba Qamar made a memorable entrance at the LSA with her distinctive and eye-catching look.

Saba Qamar Bold LSA Look Grabs Public Attention

Hania Amir’s charming presence captured the affection of her fans, who affectionately refer to her as the ‘black beauty.’

Hania Amir and Saba Qamar on Lux style awards 2023 #haniaamir #sabaqamar #lsa2023 - YouTube

Aima Baig, Meera Sethi, Fahad Mustafa, Muhib Mirza, Maya Ali, and Ahmed Ali Akbar were also seen in charming style.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by LUX Style Awards (PK) (@luxstylepk)

