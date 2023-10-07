Advertisement
LSA 2023: Hania Aamir Dazzles in All-Black Glamour

Articles
LSA 2023: Hania Aamir Dazzles in All-Black Glamour

  • Hania Aamir made a bold impression at the Lux Style Awards 2023 with her all-black traditional outfit.
  • She appeared as a stylish fashion enthusiast in this modern design.
  • Hania shared a “Get Ready With Me” video on Instagram.
Friday night saw the Lux Style Awards 2023, where all of Lollywood’s celebrities graced the event. They took pictures on the red carpet and looked absolutely gorgeous.

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir made a bold impression on Instagram with her recent post, where she wore a gorgeous all-black traditional outfit. She appeared as a stylish fashion enthusiast in this modern design created by Faiza Saqlain, and she added a touch of elegance with emerald earrings.

Hania took to Instagram to show her loyal fans her makeover for a special awards night. In an engaging “Get Ready With Me” video, accompanied by a catchy Punjabi song, she smoothly transformed from her natural appearance to a stunning look with long hair extensions.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

In a fun way, she added the word “moves” as the caption to a two-picture collection, reflecting the energetic style statements she made.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

Hania received a lot of love and praise from both fans and fashion enthusiasts on her post, especially for her excellent fashion sense.

Regarding her acting career, Hania Aamir is gearing up for her first appearance on Netflix in Pakistan’s inaugural Netflix series titled “Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo.”

Advertisement

