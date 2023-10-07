Advertisement
Lux Awards 2023: Hiba Bukhari steals the spotlight with her stunning Saree

Lux Awards 2023: Hiba Bukhari steals the spotlight with her stunning Saree

Articles
Lux Awards 2023: Hiba Bukhari steals the spotlight with her stunning Saree
Hiba Bukhari’s stunning performance in the entertainment industry is truly remarkable. She is currently excelling and featuring in some of the finest dramas of the moment.

Her remarkable versatility in taking on diverse roles has left a lasting impression on everyone. Without a doubt, Hiba is widely recognized as one of the leading actresses in the drama industry at present.

Last night at the LSA 2023, Hiba graced the event in a Rashmi Kumari saree, complemented by a soft, radiant makeup look and flowing, untied hair.

Hiba Bukhari Under Fire For Revealing Saree In LSA 2023

Hiba Bukhari Under Fire For Revealing Saree In LSA 2023

Hiba Bukhari Under Fire For Revealing Saree In LSA 2023

Notably, she opted for a more daring blouse with her saree, a departure from her usual style. Although she appeared somewhat uneasy on the red carpet, her inherent beauty was unmistakable, and her self-assuredness was evident.

