LSA 2023: Pasoori Dominates Charts as Most Streamed Song

Articles
  • The Lux Style Awards 2023 crowned “Pasoori” as the most streamed song of the year.
  • LSA 2023 was  held on Friday, served as a prestigious platform to celebrate Pakistan’s entertainment industry.
  • The night featured spectacular performances that lit up the stage.
The 2023 Lux Style Awards (LSA) witnessed the coronation of “#Pasoori” as the most streamed song of the year. The prestigious event, which took place on Friday, brought together some of the nation’s brightest stars and musicians to honor their contributions to the world of entertainment.

The night was marked by dazzling performances, A-list celebrities, and unforgettable moments, making it a celebration of Pakistan’s thriving entertainment industry.

The song “Pasoori” gained immense popularity for its emotional depth and melodic beauty, resonating with fans across the nation and beyond.

See the Video Below:

The singers of Pasoori are Ali Sethi and Shae Gill. It is a Punjabi and Urdu-language single that was released on 6 February 2022 as the sixth song of season 14 (episode two) of Coke Studio Pakistan.

The song became an instant hit, and has since been streamed over 500 million times on Spotify alone. It has also been featured in several popular films and TV shows, including the Disney+ miniseries Ms. Marvel.

LSA 2023: Ali Sethi Named Signer of the Year for ‘Pasoori’
LSA 2023: Ali Sethi Named Signer of the Year for ‘Pasoori’

Ali Sethi won the prestigious title of "Singer of the Year" at...

