LSA 2023: Yumna Zaidi Makes History with Five LSA 2023 Awards

Yumna Zaidi won two prestigious awards at the Lux Style Awards (LSA) 2023.

She is now the most awarded female TV actor in LSA history.

Yumna Zaidi has a total of five Lux Style Awards to her name.

In a historic moment at this year’s Lux Style Awards (LSA) 2023, the incredibly talented Yumna Zaidi made waves by securing not one but two prestigious awards, solidifying her status as the most awarded female TV actor in LSA history.

With this remarkable achievement, she now boasts five Lux Style Awards to her name, a feat that has left fans on both sides of the border applauding her exceptional talent and dedication.

Yumna Zaidi’s journey to becoming the first female actress to amass five LSA awards began with her outstanding performance in the drama series “Bakhtawar.”

Her portrayal of the character left a lasting impression on both critics and viewers alike, leading to her securing not just one but both the Critics’ Choice and Viewers’ Choice awards at LSA 2023.

Fans and well-wishers of Yumna Zaidi from Pakistan and neighboring countries celebrated her historic achievement with immense enthusiasm.

Social media platforms were flooded with congratulatory messages, fan art, and tributes to the actress, highlighting her undeniable talent and the impact of her work on audiences across borders.

