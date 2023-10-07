Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed, two beloved celebrities cherished by all, have always been in the spotlight.

From their romantic relationship to a picturesque proposal in Paris and a glamorous star-studded wedding, every aspect of their relationship has been a subject of public fascination.

Urwa’s recent online activity has notably decreased, and today, the couple pleasantly surprised everyone with the announcement of their pregnancy.

The couple is anticipating the arrival of their first child, a revelation that has filled their fans with pure joy. This heartwarming news managed to steal the spotlight even from the glamorous LSAs taking place today, which is quite a remarkable achievement.

Fans have consistently offered their heartfelt wishes for their enduring love and unity. The distressing news of a rough patch in their marriage was a source of pain for many, as it was difficult to imagine the two parting ways.

