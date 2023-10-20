Maha Tahirani Exposes Brand’s Unethical Payment Practices

Maha Tahirani is a prominent Pakistani model known for her beauty and success in the fashion industry.

Maha Tahirani, a Pakistani model, is not just known for her striking beauty; she has also established herself as a prominent figure in the fashion industry.

With numerous high-profile campaigns to her name, she has become a formidable presence in the world of modeling.

Despite her widespread popularity on Instagram, where she boasts hundreds of thousands of followers, Tahirani frequently offers glimpses into both her professional and personal life.

However, even amid all the fame and luxuries, she encounters her own set of challenges.

The model recently used Instagram to expose the “unethical payment practices” of a high-end fashion brand and highlighted how the authorities are mistreating women by withholding their rightful payments.

The model wrote on her Instagram story, “I think amongst all the fashion world the most unethical brand I’ve come across is @elanofficial.”

“There is a huge history of this brand misbehaving with women,” she observed that more than 60 artists have expressed concerns about the brand’s unethical payment practices and their disrespectful behavior.

“They’ve had numerous complaints employees leave them because of the same paying/immoral conduct. And it persists till date,” Tahirani revealed.

“They still have dues, And the same immoral behaviour. There have been groups and groups of artists trying to get them to not waste dates, pay up,” she demanded.

“So much evidence its crazy,” she concluded the note.

