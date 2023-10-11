Maham Shahid’s Controversial Picture Gains Online Attention

Maham posted a photo with a friend from the red carpet.

The entertainment industry is welcoming new talent, and Maham Shahid, also known as Mamya Shajaffar, is among the rising stars. She made her debut in Green TV’s “College Gate,” receiving a warm reception.

Maham is also impressing audiences with her role as Noori in “Jhok Sarkar,” where she’s working alongside prominent industry figures.

At this year’s Lux Style Awards, Maham showcased her dancing skills for the first time, performing alongside Ali Zafar and gaining a lot of attention for her stunning appearance in a silver Hussain Rehar outfit.

Maham also posted a photo with a friend from the red carpet, and it’s creating quite a buzz online. People’s reactions to it are quite negative, and they have a lot to express about it.

