Mahira Khan express her gratitude for giving wedding wishes

Mahira Khan is a Pakistan superstar who has done many hit projects. She is also a queen of beauty and a down-to-earth person. The actress previously married Ali Askari in 2007 but later got divorced and together they have a son.

Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay actress tied the knot with Salim Karim. Salim Karim was a business tycoon and the dearest friend of Mahira Khan. They both get married in a dreamy destination organized at PC Hotel Bhurban. The wedding made headlines on mainstream media and social media.

The famous Humsafar actress recently took to social media to express her heartfelt gratitude for the outpouring of wedding wishes she received from fans, friends, and colleagues.

She shared a post with a heartfelt message, saying, “Thank you Thank you for the love and prayers. I am in constant shukar Alhumdulilallah”

She also wrote in the story that: I will be sharing more moments and days with joy with all of you. I am slow with tech so bear with me. I do ask for your prayers for me, Azzu, and Salim.

She also said that “her decision to get married again was the hardest decision to take but Alhumdulilallah I am grateful to take this step”

