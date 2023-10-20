Mahira Khan Faces Consequences for Backing Palestine

Mahira Khan joins other Pakistani celebrities in supporting Palestine during the Israel-Palestine conflict.

She uses social media to express concern for Palestinian civilians affected by the conflict.

Mahira Khan’s Instagram account gets restricted for violating community guidelines after her posts.

Similar to many other Pakistani celebrities, Mahira Khan expressed her support for Palestine during the current conflict between Hamas and Israel.

She used various social media platforms to share her thoughts and express her concern about the distressing situation of Palestinian civilians who are enduring the Israeli Defense Forces’ attacks in Gaza, resulting in the deaths and injuries of many innocent people.

When Mahira Khan spoke out for Palestinian victims on Instagram to her 10.6 million followers, the Meta platform restricted her official account, claiming it violated community guidelines. Many Instagram users have experienced this after posting about the Israel-Palestine situation.

After that, the star of “Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay” used Instagram Stories to let her followers know about the issue.

“I wish I could hide you in my heart when the bomb falls,” In a picture showing a Palestinian child wearing the Palestinian flag and looking at burning buildings, the actress wrote, “I wish, I wish, I wish.”

Even though she’s been facing restrictions, Khan continues to share her support for Palestine and her pleas to stop the harm done to Palestinian children due to war crimes.

