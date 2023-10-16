Mahira Khan & Sonam Kapoor Speak Up For Palestine Amid Israel-Palestine War

Mahira Khan reposted a pro-Palestine Tweet.

Sonam Kapoor posted pro-Palestine messages on her Insta stories.

Israel’s retaliatory attacks had killed at least 2,670 Palestinians.

Advertisement

Authorities in Gaza said that Israel’s retaliatory attacks had killed at least 2,670 Palestinians, a fifth of whom were kids, and injured almost 10,000 more. According to sources, another 1,000 persons were reported missing and presumed to be under rubble. More than one million people have fled their homes in Gaza, leaving behind scenes of chaos and misery as Israel continues to pound the beleaguered enclave and stockpile soldiers in preparation for a full-fledged ground invasion.

In reaction to the rising violence, a number of Pakistani celebrities have taken a stance by taking part in or spreading information about protests organized both within Pakistan and on a global scale.

Actors like Osman Khalid Butt, Ushna Shah, Armeena Khan, Hasan Raheem, Yumna Zaidi, and Mawra Hocane have spoken up in favour of Palestine. In response to a pro-Palestine Tweet Mahira Khan Tweeted:

I wish I wish I wish.. https://t.co/1atOc19sCf Advertisement — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) October 15, 2023

Despite her native country’s neutral stance, Indian actress Sonam Kapoor posted pro-Palestine messages on her Insta stories. One image has the note, “Half of the people in Gaza are children.” The other was a quotation of Nicholas Kristof condemning one-sided apathy for Palestinian kids, “If we owe a moral responsibility to Israeli children, we owe the same moral responsibility to Palestinian children. Their lives have equal weight. If you care about human life only in Israel or Gaza, then you don’t actually care about human life.”

Indian actress Sonam Kapoor’s instagram story in support of Palestine. She has more courage than other spineless actors who cannot speak against the inhuman and injustice. Advertisement More power to you Sonam you deserve all the love and respect.#FreePalestine_Now pic.twitter.com/ZPJX04bV2A — RheA (@rheahhh_) October 15, 2023

Also Read Netizens React To Celebrities’ Comments On Mahira Khan’s ‘Simple Wedding’ Mahira Khan got married to the successful businessman Salim Karim. The lavishness...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.