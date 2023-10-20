Mahira Khan’s latest drama finale garners praises from fans

The television series “Razia” recently concluded its last episode, leaving audiences captivated by its compelling conclusion and the exceptional performances of the entire cast.

“Razia” narrates the life journey of a young girl named Razia, who faces discrimination and mistreatment from her family and society solely because of her gender.

The final episode of this mini-series aired on Express TV, earning widespread acclaim for its engaging storyline. Social media users were particularly enthralled by Mahira Khan’s narrative and were impressed by the talented ensemble of actors. In the concluding episode, viewers were moved by Razia’s resilience and cheered her on for delivering strong retribution to her ex-husband and brother.

Social media users expressed their admiration for the entire cast, which includes Momal Sheikh, Shaheera Jalil, and others. They lauded the impeccable performances of the actors, writers, directors, production team, and entire crew.

The show boasts an ensemble cast featuring Mahira Khan, Momal Sheikh, Mohib Mirza, Parveen Akbar, Kausar Siddiqui, Shaheera Jalil Al Basit, Kaleem Ghori, Arman, Kashif Hussain, M. Saqib Rajput, Shahzad Mallick, Akbar Islam, Daniya Kanwal, Samina Nazeer, Abeer Naeem, Fajr Sheikh, Esha Usman, Abrish, Aiza Khan, Umm e Laila, Ali Hur, Shayan, Abdullah, Hashir, Minsa Salman, Meryam Zehra, and Fatima Imtiaz.

This series was both written and directed by Mohsin Ali, with executive producers Hina Aman and Kamran Afridi overseeing the project.

