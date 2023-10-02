Mahira Khan, the renowned Pakistani actress, is celebrated for her impeccable fashion sense.

She has frequently captivated her fans by donning bridal ensembles on various occasions.

Surprisingly, Mahira chose to wear bridal attire for her own wedding, which delighted her admirers.

Advertisement

Mahira Khan, the internationally acclaimed Pakistani actress, has consistently dazzled her fans with her impeccable fashion sense throughout her career. She has often graced the spotlight in bridal ensembles, captivating her admirers.

However, what truly took everyone by surprise was seeing their beloved star adorned in bridal attire, not for a fashion shoot, but for her very own wedding. This delightful revelation left her fans enchanted and filled with admiration.

The internet has been buzzing with videos of the famous actress from “Maula Jutt,” gracefully walking down the aisle in a meticulously crafted silver outfit, holding her veil as she approached her groom, businessman Salim Karim.

Given Mahira’s stunning looks, it was expected that her wedding dress would be nothing short of exclusive and exceptionally designed.

This left many online users curious about the designer she chose for her special day.

Renowned for her elegant fashion sense, the actor from “Raees” decided to collaborate with her longtime friend in the fashion industry, Faraz Manan.

Advertisement

Faraz Manan also took to his Instagram account to share glimpses of the actor’s enchanting wedding in Bhurban, a lush green hill station near Murree.

Mahira, as usual, looked absolutely stunning and resembled a celestial bride in her exquisitely adorned silver lehenga created by Manan, a renowned Pakistani fashion designer with an international clientele.

From Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner, Georgina Rodriguez, to the Bollywood icon Kareena Kapoor, Faraz’s high-end fashion label has been favored by the crème de la crème of the world.

The attire showcases an intricate design with a plethora of embellishments such as sequins and ornate stonework. Mahira wore a net fabric veil and had her head covered with a dupatta.

Mahira’s husband, Salim, complemented her appearance by wearing a black sherwani paired with a sky-blue turban.

Advertisement

Advertisement This isn’t the initial occasion when Mahira has worn Manan’s exceptional clothing. In the previous year, she acted as a source of inspiration for the designer’s jewelry and high-fashion collection. Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by FARAZ MANAN (@farazmanan) Advertisement “She is beautiful, dynamic and a dear friend. A talented artist who balances being a mother with a career with panache. A modern woman, who is a timeless beauty and is loved throughout the world, it is a privilege to have Mahira as a muse for my debut jewellery collection,” the designer said. To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/ Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world. Advertisement Also Read Heartfelt Blessings: Pakistani Stars Congratulate Mahira Khan On Her Marriage One of Pakistan's top celebrities is Mahira Khan. People love to watch... Advertisement Advertisement