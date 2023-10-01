Malaika Arora and Beau Arjun Kapoor enjoys dinner date

It’s widely known that Bollywood actors Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are a popular couple in the film industry. They have been seen together many times, and they’ve even posted pictures of each other during vacations, confirming their relationship.
However, recently, there were rumors that they were having problems, and that Arjun was dating someone else after Kusha Kapila ended her six-year marriage with Zorawar Ahluwalia. But amidst all the talk, Arjun shared a glimpse of his date night with Malaika.
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are a bit different from many Bollywood couples who share a lot of their private moments on social media.
Morever, they also don’t hide their love for each other. Not long ago, Arjun posted a video on his Instagram stories showing a bit of their date night. In the video, Malaika is seen raising her glass for a toast with another female friend while Arjun takes a picture of her.
She then consumes her drink seated at the newly opened Latin American restaurant in Mumbai. Sharing the visual, the actor penned, “She’s clearly enjoying her Sunday @malaikaaroraofficial.”
