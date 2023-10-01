Malaika Arora and Beau Arjun Kapoor enjoys dinner date

It’s widely known that Bollywood actors Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are a popular couple in the film industry. They have been seen together many times, and they’ve even posted pictures of each other during vacations, confirming their relationship.

However, recently, there were rumors that they were having problems, and that Arjun was dating someone else after Kusha Kapila ended her six-year marriage with Zorawar Ahluwalia. But amidst all the talk, Arjun shared a glimpse of his date night with Malaika.