Pakistani celebrities recently congregated in Manchester for the third edition of the International Pakistan Prestige Awards (IPPA) night. Several prominent figures from the Pakistani showbiz industry were observed catching flights to Manchester, while others were seen enjoying their time with fellow celebrities in this foreign locale.
The IPPA platform consists of 25 awards distributed across five diverse categories: TV, film, music, fashion, and sports, with the aim of showcasing these talents from Pakistan on a global stage.
Earlier this year, the awards were officially announced in a star-studded event that featured well-known personalities such as Ayesha Omar, Yasir Hussain, Javed Sheikh, Humaima Malik, Bushra Ansari, Zeba Bakhtiar, Moomal Sheikh, Maria Wasti, Bilal Ashraf, and many more.
Actors like Sheheryar Munawar, Hiba Bukhari, Atiqa Odho, Humaima Malick, Amar Khan, and Komal Meer were spotted as they left for the upcoming IPPA Awards. Here are some photographs of their departures.
