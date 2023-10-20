Mansha Pasha Celebrates Birthday With Loved Ones: See Photos

Mansha Pasha is a gifted Pakistani actress.

She does not hesitate to speak up for everyone who is oppressed.

Mansha Pasha turned a year older and wiser yesterday.

Mansha Pasha is a gifted actress. She has been in show business for a while and is regarded as one of the industry's most well-informed, talented, and well-read skills. She prefers to remain to herself, yet she works hard on her initiatives and speaks up for everyone who is oppressed. Mansha is now starring with Ahmed Ali Akbar in the drama series Idiot.

It was a wonderful day for Mansha as she turned a year older and wiser, and her friends and family were there to celebrate her and welcome the new year. Her spouse, lawyer Jibran Nasir, as well as her friends Mariyam Nafees and Amaan, Zhalay, and Noor Hassan, were seen during her birthday festivities.

Here are some photos from the birthday party:

