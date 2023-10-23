Mariam Ansari Shares Reason Behind Her Mental Breakdown After Pregnancy

Mariam Ansari is a gifted actress, model, and fitness freak.

Mariam Ansari is a gifted actress, model, and fitness freak. She is also Ali Ansari’s sister and Saboor Aly’s sister-in-law. Mariam has worked on several acting projects, and people like her natural acting talent and beauty. Mariam Ansari recently became a mother, and the greatest joy in her life, her daughter, has arrived. She first announced her pregnancy with lovely pregnancy shoot photos.

Mariam stated in an interview that she had a mental breakdown when her pregnancy photo went viral. She stated that having a child is natural and that the pregnancy images expressed her joy. However, harsh remarks from others on her photos converted it into this tragic situation.

She stated that she had to remove her Instagram account owing to the negative feedback she was receiving, and she noted that Pakistanis had children as well. Pregnancy is a normal occurrence that should not be stigmatized. She also expressed gratitude to everyone who wished her and her family well and offered blessings.

