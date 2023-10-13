Mathira opens up about the reason for her lip filler obsession

Mathira is a well-known host and media personality who has shared her life journey, challenges, and successes with her fans. She’s been open about her personal struggles, including going through a divorce, and she’s a proud mother of three sons, raising them with grace. People have witnessed her growth over the years.

During her appearance on podcast, Mathira shared that she had struggled with an addiction to getting lip fillers in the past. She explained that after going through a divorce, she didn’t feel beautiful, which led her to start getting lip fillers because she believed they would enhance her appearance.

However, she eventually realized that this was affecting her mental well-being, and she understood that no amount of fillers or plastic surgery could address the underlying issues. Consequently, Mathira decided to stop getting fillers.

She shared her experience and gave advice to those battling depression and attempting to alleviate it through cosmetic procedures.

Mathira still holds a belief in the concept of marriage despite her past experiences. She thinks that both men and women can be good or bad, but when they come together, they complement each other, and she continues to have faith in the institution of marriage.

