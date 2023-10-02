Mathira stylish look in NYC will make you amazed

Mathira has been in the Pakistan entertainment industry for quite a long time.

Mathira has been in the Pakistan entertainment industry for quite a long time, she started her career when she was a teenager. She had shifted here with her mom and siblings while she was going through a very tough time. Fans love her journey and she is still as entertaining as she was when she started out.

She is now a confident woman, mom, and host. She now hosts a popular show “The Insta Show” on Bol and she has interviewed many celebrities. Recently she visited New York City and has been sharing moments from her trip there she looked super stylish as she walked the streets of NYC and had great meals.

