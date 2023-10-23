Mehar Bano Receives Backlash Over Her Recent Photos In Hijab

Mehar Bano has demonstrated her acting prowess in Lollywood.

Mehar Bano has demonstrated her acting prowess in Lollywood, where she has perfected the art of evading the spotlight. The Churails actress never missed a chance to draw attention because of her extroverted personality and reputation as someone who never shies away from keeping things open.

She is an active social media user who, in addition to her on-screen work, delights fans with sizzling images and keeps them up-to-date on her social life. Yesterday, Mehar turned to her Instagram handle and shared some photos in hijab to greet her followers “Juma Mubarak.” Alongside the beautiful photos she wrote, “Jumma mubarak!! May Allah replace your hardships with blessings, alleviate the suffering of the oppressed and grant them justice.”

Have a look at the gorgeous photos below:

The moral police did not sit back and expressed their thoughts on the hijabi photos of Mehar Bano. One social media user wrote, “Jumma mubarak ??? What!! aap musalmaan ho??????” Another wrote, “Lol… Kabhi Blue hai Pani Pani Kabhi Jummah Mubarak..double standards😂”

Read the comments on her post below:

Also Read Watch: Mehar Bano latest dance video goes Viral Lollywood sensation Meher Bano has truly mastered the captivating skill of catching...