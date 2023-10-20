Mishi Khan Criticizes Pakistani Celebrities as “Shameful”

Mishi Khan is a renowned Pakistani TV host and actor.

She criticizes Pakistani celebrities for attending the IPPA awards during the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Mishi Khan is a popular Pakistani TV host and actor, is known for her outspoken and thoughtful personality. She’s gained fame for her vocal stance on the Palestine issue and has recently criticized prominent Pakistani celebrities who attended the IPPA awards in the UK during the Israel-Palestine conflict.

She also questioned the organizers and authorities for holding the award show amid the ongoing conflict.

Mishi Khan made a video where she criticized all the celebrities attending the upcoming award show, suggesting that Pakistani stars should be more selective and decline invitations from channels and award organizers.

She also said, no celebrity is poor enough to refuse to attend these award shows, they can say no”. She further added, “these awards aren’t even paid, all you get is a ticket to London or some other place, a few will get awards and nothing more than that “.

Before this, she shared a story and wrote, “Shameful act of celebrities who are going to London for awards, they could have said ‘No’ “.

Fans are supporting Mishi Khan’s view that Pakistani celebrities need to be more caring and responsible because fame comes with duties.

