Mission Raniganj Actor Praises Success of Shah Rukh Khan’s “Jawan”

Akshay Kumar praised Shah Rukh Khan’s latest hit movie, “Jawan.”

Akshay said that films like “Jawan,” “Gadar 2,” and “OMG 2” have done really well at the box office.

Akshay expressed his happiness about the industry’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The movie “Jawan,” starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, is creating a lot of excitement that just doesn’t seem to fade. This action-packed film has been setting huge box office records and is now one of the actor’s biggest hits. With an amazing cast and Vijay Sethupathi’s outstanding performance, it has won the hearts of the audience.

Even a month after its release, Atlee Kumar’s direction is still being talked about. Not just fans, but Bollywood celebrities are also praising this action-packed movie.

Akshay Kumar, the actor from “Mission Raniganj,” shared his happiness about the success of “Jawan.”

Akshay, whose new film "Mission Raniganj" hit theaters today, shared these thoughts, "I hope the industry gives more and more hits. I was very happy when Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan did such a good business. There are many other films, like Gadar 2, and OMG 2, which also did well. So it's very good for the industry. Our industry went through a very bad patch because of Covid-19 times. Now things are moving, and it's a great thing that ₹1000 crore is a benchmark. Also, I hope that we make ₹2000-3000 crore films like Hollywood, because the kind of cinema, the screenplay, and the script that we have they don't have."

Akshay Kumar is starring in a movie called “Mission Raniganj,” alongside Parineeti Chopra. It’s directed by Tinu Suresh Desai.

The movie is about a real-life hero named Jaswant Singh Gill, an engineer who led a tough rescue mission to save miners stuck in a flooded coal mine. This thrilling film showcases Gill’s bravery and determination as he faces obstacles and never gives up to save the miners.

The movie “Mission Raniganj” is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor. It has been released in theaters worldwide today.

