Mohib Mirza reveals when he fall for Sanam Saeed

Mohib Mirza is a famous Pakistani actor with a dedicated fanbase.

He started his career with a famous PTV drama “Zaib-un-Nisa.”

Recently, Mohib Mirza openly shared his feelings about falling in love with his wife Sanam Saeed.

Mirza was first married to Amna Sheikh and together they had a daughter but later the couple separated ways, after the divorce Mohib Mirza tied the knot with Sanam Saeed. They kept their relationship private for quite some time but officially confirmed their marriage last year.

Recently, Mohib Mirza openly shared his feelings about falling in love with his wife Sanam Saeed. In his own show, Mohib invited Nida Yasir and Shaista Lodhi as his guests. In a session, Nida Yasir asked Mohib a question “I would ask a spicy question from you, ‘How did you meet Sanam Saved?”, to which Mohib Mirza replied, “I will make it even spicier for you, I would like to tell you that when did I feel romantic for Sanam Saeed, well, I developed feelings for Sanam Saeed when we were shooting our drama Deedan, the girl was right in front of me, I could clearly see her, that too the girl had a good height”.

