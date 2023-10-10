Mommy’s Little Princess Turns Three: Juggun Kazim’s Daughter’s Birthday Bash

Juggun Kazim is a beautiful and talented Pakistani actress.

Juggun recently celebrated her darling daughter Noor Bano’s third birthday.

Juggun shared family photos with her husband and kids.

Advertisement

Juggun Kazim is a beautiful and talented Pakistani actress and television host. She has spent several years in the show business. Her best-known works are Pani Jesa Pyar, Man -o- Salwa, Agar, and Hadsa. She is also well-known for her exceptional hosting abilities. Fans recently applauded her drama Hadsa. Juggun is a successful entrepreneur who owns the Nur by Juggun Kazim organic skincare line. Juggun is blissfully married and the mother of two gorgeous children. She enjoys showing images to her relatives.

Juggun recently celebrated her darling daughter Noor Bano’s third birthday, who is adored by millions of her followers. On Noor Bano’s third birthday, Juggun planned a lovely celebration. Fans liked the pink-themed birthday. Noor was dressed in a lovely pink gown. Juggun shared family photos with her husband and children. She also invited a couple of her closest friends to the private birthday celebration.

Take a peek at the images:

Advertisement

Also Read Juggun Kazim stunning pictures with her daughter Juggun Kazim is a highly respected veteran in the entertainment industry. She...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.