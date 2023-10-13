Mrunal Thakur’s Hope for Exciting Upcoming Projects

Mrunal Thakur is managing her work in both Bollywood and the South film industry.

She’s content exploring both worlds and isn’t worried about meeting the various expectations of audiences in these regions.

Actor Mrunal Thakur admits she wants to be excited about the work coming her way.

Currently, Thakur is occupied with the filming of her third Telugu movie, “VD 13,” in which she stars alongside Vijay Deverakonda. Additionally, she’s working on an untitled film by debut director Shouryuv, featuring Nani.

“When it comes to demands and expectations of different audiences and regions, there is no real difference. I want to do all kinds of films. I don’t want to be tagged or be bogged down by labels or languages,” Thakur says.

Mrunal adds, “All cinema is great, it’s the story, the diversity of the character in getting to essay on screen. That’s what matters and I believe even audiences want the same thing. They want you to be seen in new and different avatars and that’s the core of my existence as an actor”.

Thakur entered the Telugu film industry with “Sita Ramam” in the past year. Prior to that, she began her film journey with the Marathi movie “Vitti Dandu” in 2014 and later appeared in various projects like “Ghost Stories,” “Lust Stories 2,” “Toofaan,” and “Dhamaka.”

Looking back on her experience in both Bollywood and the South Indian film industry, she says, “The love I have received from audiences is unimaginable and something I still have a pinch me moment every time I see the love that comes my way. I am grateful that I get to be an actor, embody new roles, be a whole new person in each film”.

“It’s so fun, challenging and unique. Nobody else gets to do what we do as actors. Of course the road is not all smooth and hunky dory, the challenge always is to give films and roles people like and appreciate. Also it’s sometimes an uphill task to get the industry to notice you, when you might not have the same platform as others do. But when you do get that success or recognition after trying and trying, the reward is also sweeter,” she adds.

She has mentioned the lack of recognition, acknowledging the competitive nature of the entertainment industry. However, Thakur has managed to overcome her insecurities.

“I study competition from a competitors perspective to learn. Not to envy. I want to stay in my lane and do my work. I don’t want to be bugged by the insecurity or thoughts of what others do. Yes I do want to see and learn, but don’t want my story to be the same as someone else’s,”She mentions that her family experiences this real aspect of her life.

“I love spending time with my family. I take that chance to spend time with them as much as I can get. Even if I have two days off when I’m shooting elsewhere in the country, I fly back to see my friends and family. They’re the ones who keep me grounded, emotionally in place and that’s the most important thing for me,” she ends.

