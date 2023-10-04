Advertisement
Edition: English
Muneeb Butt Shares His Two Scents On Aiman Khan's Absence From Screen

Muneeb Butt Shares His Two Scents On Aiman Khan’s Absence From Screen

Articles
Muneeb Butt Shares His Two Scents On Aiman Khan’s Absence From Screen

Muneeb Butt Shares His Two Scents On Aiman Khan’s Absence From Screen

  • Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt are a much-loved pair in the industry.
  • The couple have been showered with love from their fans.
  • Muneeb addresses his wife Aiman’s absence from the screen.
In the entertainment industry, Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt are a much-loved pair. Throughout their solo careers and as the duet “Aineeb,” they have been showered with love from their fans. Their wedding was highly publicized in the industry, providing delight to their ardent fans. Following that, they welcomed their first child, a baby girl called Amal Muneeb, who offered them great joy. Recently, Aiman and Muneeb welcomed their second child, a baby girl, into their lives.

Muneeb Butt made a guest appearance on a comedy show and addresses his wife Aiman’s absence from the screen. He stated that the actress opted to leave show business on her own accord.

In response to a query, Muneeb stated that if Aiman decides to return to the screen, it would be her decision, emphasizing that he does not interfere with her decisions.

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt, a celebrity couple, tied the knot in 2018. Aiman has been conspicuously absent from the screen since their marriage.

On the work front, Aiman Khan rose to prominence as a child actor in dramas like ‘Baandi,’ ‘Ishq Tamaasha,’ ‘Meri Beti,’ and ‘Ghar Titli Ka Par.’

