Nadia Afghan Shares Heartfelt Message for Farhan Saeed & Urwa

Lux Awards 2023: Urwa Hocane’s pregnancy announcement steals the show
Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed, two beloved celebrities cherished by all, have...
The Pakistani entertainment industry was buzzing with excitement today as beloved actress and comedian Nadia Afghan took to social media to share a heartwarming message for Farhan Saeed and Urwa Hocane on their pregnancy announcement.
The power couple, Farhan Saeed and Urwa Hocane, known for their incredible talents and undeniable chemistry, made a joyous announcement yesterday, revealing that they are expecting their first child together.
Urwa’s recent online activity has notably decreased, and today, the couple pleasantly surprised everyone with the announcement of their pregnancy.
The news sent waves of delight among their fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry.
The couple is anticipating the arrival of their first child, a revelation that has filled their fans with pure joy. This heartwarming news managed to steal the spotlight even from the glamorous LSAs taking place today, which is quite a remarkable achievement.
Fans have consistently offered their heartfelt wishes for their enduring love and unity. The distressing news of a rough patch in their marriage was a source of pain for many, as it was difficult to imagine the two parting ways.
