Naseem Shah Breaks Down in Tears Remembering His Mother After Surgery

Pakistani cricketer Naseem Shah underwent surgery to repair his injured shoulder.

He is expected to rest for six weeks before he can start bowling again.

He thanked his fans for their support in a message on social media.

Well-known Pakistani cricketer Naseem Shah has been making headlines lately because of his shoulder injury. Unfortunately, he won’t be participating in the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 due to this injury.

He needed surgery to repair a tendon, and today, Naseem Shah has successfully undergone this surgery. Many media outlets are now trying to get updates on Naseem Shah’s health after the surgery.

The video of the young Pakistani bowler Naseem Shah has gone viral. In the video, Naseem gets emotional after his surgery and expresses sadness.

In a drowsy state, he talks about missing his mother and wonders if she would be proud of him. The viral video shows Naseem lying in a hospital bed, saying, “My mother is the best mother in the world.” You can watch the video through the provided link.

Naseem Shah has shared a message with his fans after his surgery.

He said, “Now I am feeling better, I request everyone to remember me in your prayers. Everyone was messaging me a lot, I thought to reply after the surgery, keep praying and keep supporting team Pakistan. The team will make you happy”

Naseem Shah has been advised to rest for six weeks before he can start bowling again after undergoing surgery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nasim Shah (@inaseemshah)

He sustained an injury during Pakistan’s match against India in the Asia Cup last month, and specialist doctors recommended the surgery. Fans are also sending their best wishes for his speedy recovery.

