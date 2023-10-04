Navya Naveli Nanda Shares Joyful Snap of Grandmother Jaya Bachchan in Paris

Jaya Bachchan, a veteran actress, has always been open about her discomfort with paparazzi.

Navya shared a cheerful photo of her grandmother, Jaya Bachchan, from Paris Fashion Week.

Jaya Bachchan ‘finally smiles for the paps’.

Navya Naveli Nanda, a well-known Bollywood celebrity kid on social media, has chosen not to pursue acting, unlike many others in her generation.

She is the granddaughter of veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Speaking of Jaya Bachchan, she has had a remarkable career in the film industry, delivering outstanding performances. While her contributions to Indian cinema are significant, she has always been open about her views.

Jaya has faced criticism for her sometimes strained relationship with the paparazzi and has consistently expressed her discomfort with being photographed by them. Recently, Navya Naveli Nanda shared a cheerful photo of her grandmother with an interesting paparazzi connection.

Navya Naveli Nanda is currently in Paris, where she recently made her debut at the famous Paris Fashion Week. She’s enjoying her time in the city with her mother, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and grandmother, Jaya Bachchan. Today, Navya shared a cheerful photo of her grandmother on her Instagram story. In the picture, Jaya Bachchan is seen with a lovely smile on her face. It looks like the photo was taken at a Parisian café called “Paparazzi.”

Considering Jaya’s past interactions with the paparazzi, Navya added a caption to the post, “Finally smiling for the Paps (accompanied by a red-heart emoji).”

Shweta Bachchan a proud mother, shared moments from the unique fashion week in Paris and their time there. She added a caption to her post, “All roads led to Paris this weekend. Well, at least for my mother & me.”

She also remembered the trip she took with her mom and shared that she felt emotional and proud of Navya, “My mother and I walked and ate (more eating than roaming to be honest). The show was an experience and so emotional – my mother and I both admitted to holding back tears as our little girl walked on all smiles !!! I remember her first steps. She was just a few days past her 1st birthday – like yesterday, all parents say this I’m sure, it’s cheesy, and annoying, but so true. She wore red, the Eiffel Tower turned pink, and we went home very proud, very emotional, and very hungry. I snuck in some M&M’s in my bag, though it’s blasphemous to eat chocolate at a fashion show, we did – because we’re worth it.”

