Nawal Saeed calls out ‘Cricketers’ who flirt In DM: ‘You are national heroes…’

Nawal Saeed is a Pakistani actress who is really endearing and stunning. She started working in show business a few years ago. Nawal has played both the lead and supporting roles in several productions. Yakeen Ka Safar, Daag E Dil, and Maah E Tamam are a few of her well-known plays. Nawal Saeed’s fame has grown as a result of both her outstanding acting abilities and natural attractiveness.

She recently made an appearance on Momin Saqib’s show Had Kardi, when she shared startling details about Pakistani cricket players. She disclosed that Pakistani cricketers use Instagram for messaging.

When discussing it, Nawal Saeed said, “No! I receive messages from genuine cricketers, not actors, and although I have never screenshotted a chat, I am confident that the messages haven’t been erased. I don’t see why they do that; after all, you are the representative of Pakistan and have a verified account with a blue tick; how can you contact random actresses like that? They do text and commend, but that shouldn’t be the case. She continued by saying that she would pray for them as other public.

“I would like to say that we are actors, we are entertainers but you are national heroes who represent Pakistan on an international level, you wear green shirts, dont do that,” Nawal Saeed stated while counselling the players. She further added, “Although messages from celebs don’t surprise me, ones from cricket players do. And they send a lot of texts. No names were mentioned by Nawal Saeed.”

