Nazish Jahangir tells people to stop inquiring about Mahira Khan’s wedding expenses

Mahira Khan is undoubtedly the biggest celebrity in Pakistan.

She got married to her love Salim Karim in a stunning ceremony in Bhurban.

Nazish Jahangir talked about Mahira’s ‘extravagant’ wedding being criticized.

Advertisement

Mahira Khan, undoubtedly the biggest celebrity in Pakistan, got married to her longtime love Salim Karim in a stunning ceremony in Bhurban. When the celebrity revealed peeks from her wedding, the couple’s private relationship made news.

While many people wished Mahira and Salim well on their new adventure, others wasted their words by commenting on how extravagant the wedding was. Mahira started the whole thing off by posting images of herself from Mayoun while wearing a vintage mustard and green Zara Shahjahan suit. Back then, one of the Twitter users discussed how “elites” kept things simple when getting married.

Her stance drew criticism from other social media users who made remarks about the designer’s pricey designs. Actress Nazish Jahangir recently offered her opinion on the subject.

Nazish Jahangir expressed his outrage on Instagram about Mahira’s ‘extravagant’ wedding being criticized. She wrote, “Whether the wedding is simple or lavish, why are you inquiring how much money they’ve spent as if you’re the one footing the bill,” the Jinzada actor shared. “Just tell me why. Why can’t you all be happy in other’s joy? Is it really that difficult?”

Early this month, Pakistan’s beloved tied the knot. On social media, the wedding video of the Humsafar celebrity went viral. The star’s first glance as she came down the aisle was shared on Instagram by Mahira’s manager, Anushay Talha Khan.

Donning an ice blue Mahira was spotted coming towards her husband wearing a Faraz Manan lehenga choli with gold and silver embroidery and an extravagant veil. Another video posted by her brother, Hissan Khan, shows the first look of the groom. Salim wore a black sherwani and matching pyjama with an ice blue turban.

Advertisement

Also Read Nazish Jahangir clarifies her statement on Alizeh Shah Controversy Nazish Jahangir is a talented and stunning Pakistani actor. She expressed her...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement