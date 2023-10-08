Netflix: The Most Popular Shows and Movies Around the World

Netflix’s Top 25: A glimpse into global trends.

Series, TV shows, and movies from all over the world.

Netflix announces its Top 25 series, TV shows, movies trending globally.

Netflix provides viewers with an additional glimpse into the global trends, showcasing the Top 25 titles across series, TV shows, and movies.

TOP Movies List:

Nowhere Fair Play Reptile Infinite Ballerina Forgotten Love Mean Girls Khufiya Norbit Love Is in the Air Life of a King Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Tyson's Run Nabil El Gamil Plastic Surgeon Minions: The Rise of Gru Kushi The Commuter The Lost City Two for Rent Miss. Shetty Mr. Polishetty Barnyard The Croods: A New Age The Deep End of the Ocean Spy Kids: Armageddon Run and Gun

TOP Movies List

:

Lupin Beckham S** Education Love Is Blind Liebes Kind One Piece Everything Now Destined with You Young Sheldon Jujutsu Kaisen The Good Doctor Ben 10 Miss Adrenaline: A Tale of Twins The Amazing World of Gumball Castlevania: Nocturne Choona The Devil's Plan Burning Body Virgin River Encounters True Blood Preacher Who Killed Jill Dando? Hunter x Hunter Shameless

