Edition: English
Edition: English

World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Netflix's Khufiya: Gripping spy thriller that will keep you on the edge

Netflix has released a Hindi spy thriller called ‘Khufiya,’ also known as ‘House of Spies,’ for streaming on their platform.

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and featuring an impressive cast, ‘Khufiya’ is an adaptation of the book ‘Escape To Nowhere’ by Amar Bhushan.

Know about the movie here!

In the film, the R&AW agency is on a mission to uncover a traitor among them, with Ali Fazal’s character coming under suspicion as a potential mole.

However, the plot is far from straightforward, as Tabu’s character leads the charge to capture the traitor, and suspicion keeps shifting among various characters.

Cast

Besides Tabu who will play the role of Krishna Mehra, the movie also stars, Ali Fazal as Ravi Mohan, Wamiqa Gabbi, Ashish Vidyarthi as Viraj Surve, Atul Kulkarni, Navnindra Behl, Shataf Figar, Azmeri Haque Badhon, Lalit Parimoo, and Rahul Vohra.

