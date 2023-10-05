Netflix’s Khufiya: Gripping spy thriller that will keep you on the edge

In the film, the R&AW agency is on a mission to uncover a traitor among them, with Ali Fazal’s character coming under suspicion as a potential mole.

However, the plot is far from straightforward, as Tabu’s character leads the charge to capture the traitor, and suspicion keeps shifting among various characters.

Cast

Besides Tabu who will play the role of Krishna Mehra, the movie also stars, Ali Fazal as Ravi Mohan, Wamiqa Gabbi, Ashish Vidyarthi as Viraj Surve, Atul Kulkarni, Navnindra Behl, Shataf Figar, Azmeri Haque Badhon, Lalit Parimoo, and Rahul Vohra.

