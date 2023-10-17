Netizens Express Outrage Over Asma Abbas’ Fashion Choice

Asma Abbas is one of the most talented actresses in the industry.

Asma Abbas is one of the most talented actresses in the Pakistani entertainment industry. She began acting at a young age and then had a 20-year break owing to her marriage. She then made a return and hasn’t looked back since. Asma has created some famous characters and also operates her own clothing line. She is the sister of legendary great Bushra Ansari, and both sisters like and appreciate each other.

Asma and Bushra are now travelling together, and Bushra Ansari shared some photos with her sister Asma. Asma was dressed in a black long dress, which she teamed with boots. The photographs or both divas’ style statements went viral on the internet, and everyone had an opinion regarding their fashion choice

However, netizens were not happy with Asma Abbas’s styling decision and had a lot to say about it. Here’s what the internet thinks:

On the work front, Asma Abbas has appeared in a number of dramas, including Chaudhry and Sons, Fraud, Qalandar, Ranjha Ranjha Kardi, and many more.

