Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Netizens Express Outrage Over Asma Abbas’ Fashion Choice

Netizens Express Outrage Over Asma Abbas’ Fashion Choice

Articles
Advertisement
Netizens Express Outrage Over Asma Abbas’ Fashion Choice

Netizens Express Outrage Over Asma Abbas’ Fashion Choice

Advertisement
  • Asma Abbas is one of the most talented actresses in the industry.
  • Asma Abbas has created some famous characters.
  • Bushra Ansari shared some photos with her sister Asma.
Advertisement

Asma Abbas is one of the most talented actresses in the Pakistani entertainment industry. She began acting at a young age and then had a 20-year break owing to her marriage. She then made a return and hasn’t looked back since. Asma has created some famous characters and also operates her own clothing line. She is the sister of legendary great Bushra Ansari, and both sisters like and appreciate each other.

Asma and Bushra are now travelling together, and Bushra Ansari shared some photos with her sister Asma. Asma was dressed in a black long dress, which she teamed with boots. The photographs or both divas’ style statements went viral on the internet, and everyone had an opinion regarding their fashion choice

Advertisement

However, netizens were not happy with Asma Abbas’s styling decision and had a lot to say about it. Here’s what the internet thinks:

On the work front, Asma Abbas has appeared in a number of dramas, including Chaudhry and Sons, Fraud, Qalandar, Ranjha Ranjha Kardi, and many more.

Also Read

Asma Abbas says Zara Noor Abbas doesn’t appreciate her cooking pulao midnight for her husband
Asma Abbas says Zara Noor Abbas doesn’t appreciate her cooking pulao midnight for her husband

Asma Abbas is one of our country's most elegant and skilled actors....

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Showbiz News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story