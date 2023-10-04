Netizens gets emotional by Mahira Khan Bond with her Son on the Wedding day

Mahira Khan is a famous actress in the entertainment industry.

She first got married to Ali Askari in 2007 later she got divorced in 2015.

She always kept her son her first priority and she has been a super good parent to him.

She always kept her son her first priority and she has been a super good parent to him. Mahira married again as she found her love in Salim Karim. Her wedding is trending everywhere and her son Azlan was her support system throughout the ceremony

The Humsafar actress shared beautiful snaps from her wedding in which her son Azlan is sitting with her during Nikkah and walking with her down the aisle. These things will bring tears to everyone’s eyes. People are getting emotional by seeing the mother-son duo. People are sharing their feelings about how beautiful the duo looked as Azlan walked Mahira towards her new love and how he has grown up into a responsible, young man.

