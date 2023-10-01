Check out Kiara Advani channels her inner Sindhi!
Ileana D’Cruz became a mom for the first time on August 1 when she had a baby boy with her partner, whom she had been with for a long time. She has been sharing pictures and videos of her growing baby bump to let her fans know what’s happening.
Now, on October 1, her baby boy named Koa Phoenix Dolan turned 2 months old, and she shared an adorable picture of him.
A little while ago, on October 1, Ileana D’Cruz posted a sweet picture on her Instagram. It was a picture of her baby boy, Koa Phoenix Dolan, who turned 2 months old that day. In the caption, the new mom wrote, “2 months already.”
Reacting to the picture, Malaika Arora dropped a red heart emoji.
