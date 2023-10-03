No Secrets Here: MUA Omayr Waqar Talks About His Cosmetic Surgery Transformation

Omayr Waqar shared his transforming experience with cosmetic surgery.

Transparency and openness have transcended societal stigmas to become core virtues in the era of social media. Famous makeup artist Omayr Waqar recently served as an example of this approach by sharing his transforming experience with cosmetic surgery with his Instagram followers. He took everyone through the process with a series of videos and images on his Instagram Stories in an effort to normalize conversations about cosmetic operations and offer insightful information for others thinking about taking a similar step in their lives.

Omayr’s journey started with a personal decision to get his nose changed—a decision he was excited to talk about. Recognizing that others can frequently tell when changes have been made to one’s appearance, he underlined the significance of being transparent about cosmetic treatments. He wanted to demystify the procedure and remove any stigma attached to aesthetic modifications, so he was open about it.

Omayr said, intending to openly share the risk-taking, “Just wanted to let you know that all the videos you’re seeing right now is my journey from the past 10 days. I had been recording so I could share with everyone.”

Omayr made the unquestionably brave decision to travel by himself for his operation. However, he highlighted that making such a decision requires both mental and physical toughness, especially in light of the trying time following surgery. “Ignore my eyes. That’s because there’s a lot of pressure on my face and it’s almost impossible to talk. Swelling is growing slowly and gradually. Also, I forgot to mention, I decided to travel alone for surgery and that is something I wouldn’t recommend unless you are mentally and physically super strong. Post-surgery will not be an easy time.”

The first several days were characterized by a great deal of pain, swelling, and difficulties with daily activities like breathing and eating. He was open about the challenges he encountered, including an upsetting incident of persistent nosebleeds that was terrifying for someone who was new to surgical operations. “The moment I actually panicked. My nose was bleeding nonstop. I changed 8 bandages in 45 minutes,” Omayr recalled, recalling a crucial period of his early rehabilitation.

The swelling started to go down and the discomfort started to fade over the course of the next few days. Omayr described his experience switching from a liquid to a solid diet, including the difficulties he had with chewing and adjusting to the schedule adjustments. “Swelling better. I’m having some soup. There’s still a lot of discomfort. I had to be on a liquid diet for about first five days. You are allowed to have solid food after 24 hours but trust me, it is not possible to chew.”

Omayr remembered feeling significantly better as the days went by. “The swelling reduced, and I could switch to solid food. I’m not bleeding today. Just a few drops but not like yesterday. I have my appointment tomorrow, and they’ll decide whether or not they should remove my bandage. I will see my nose for the first time but I will see the final result after one year. But I do really want this off my face for now so I can at least wash my face.”

Omayr was able to adjust to the post-surgery lifestyle thanks to his tenacity and resolve, which were evident. Small milestones like being able to leave his room after six days and eventually having the bandages taken off were something he was happy to celebrate. These landmarks signified significant turning points in his journey, offering a peek of his new appearance and inspiring hope and excitement for the future.

“Day 10 was when I could finally talk. No pain, no bleeding. Was a happy day for me. I’m on my way to the clinic now and they will remove my bandages. So today I’m finally going to see my nose. Will continue sharing the progress with everyone. People are concerned about my bruises and cap, I’m not allowed sunglasses for three months and I cannot expose bruises under the sun because bruises that way will become permanent,” Omayr concluded the conversation.

