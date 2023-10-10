Nushrratt Bharuccha Recalls Terrifying Incident in Israel

Nushrratt Bharuccha recounts horrific experience in Israel.

She was evacuated from her hotel room in Tel Aviv to a shelter area.

Nushrratt has returned to India safely and is doing well.

Nushrratt Bharuccha, who found herself in Israel during a conflict with Hamas and was later evacuated, has now shared details about her terrifying ordeal.

After returning to India, she described the experience as “unforgettable and frightening.” She had been in Israel for a screening of her new movie “Akelli.”

On Tuesday, Nushrratt posted a video on her Instagram account, reassuring her fans that she has returned home safely and is doing well.

“Two days ago, I woke up in my hotel room in Tel Aviv to sounds of bomb blasts and sirens. We were taken down to the basement in a shelter area. Main pehle kabhi iss situation mein rahi nahin hoon (I’ve never been in a situation like this),” Nushrrat said.

She also mentioned that she’s thankful to be in a nation that values and promotes peace. “Par aaj jab main apne ghar pe uthi hu, with no bomb blasts or sirens, toh mujhe realise hota hai ki kitni badi baat hai, hum kitne fortunate hain ki hum iss country mein hain, ki hum protected hain, hum safe hain (But when I woke up at home today, I realised it’s such a big deal. That we’re so fortunate to live in this country, that we’re protected and safe),” Nushrratt added.

She expressed gratitude to the Government of India, the Indian and Israeli embassies, and everyone who prayed for her safety. Additionally, she shared her hope for peace to return to Israel soon. Nushrratt provided further details about her experiences in Israel in a lengthy post on her Instagram account.

Many Instagram users expressed their concern for Nushrratt’s safety and left comments on her posts. Varun Dhawan showed his support with two red heart emojis in his comment. Harshvarrdhan Kapoor also left a comment, “Good to see you back and safe Nushrat .. also absolutely spot on we are very blessed to live in this wonderful country which we often take for granted (red heart emoji).” Abhimanyu Dassani also left a comment, “Just glad you’re okay (hug emoji).”

In terms of her upcoming projects, Nushrratt’s next film is “Chhorii 2.”

