Nushrratt Bharuccha Returns from Israel, Spotted at Airport

Nushrratt Bharuccha safely returned to India from Israel amid ongoing conflict.

She arrived at Mumbai airport on Sunday afternoon and didn't speak to reporters.

Nushrratt's trip to Israel was for the Haifa International Film Festival.

Nushrratt Bharuccha safely came back to India from Israel on Sunday. She landed at the Mumbai airport after noon on Sunday and many reporters were there to ask her about her trip to Israel, which is currently facing a conflict.

Nushrratt didn’t speak as she walked to her car. She appeared tired and was not wearing makeup. She had on a pink matching outfit and carried a bag around her waist.

The actor couldn’t leave Israel due to the attack by Hamas militants, as confirmed by her publicist. She had traveled to Israel to participate in the Haifa International Film Festival, which took place from September 28 to October 7.

Before she came back, her spokesperson mentioned, “We have finally managed to get in touch with Nushrratt and with the help of the Embassy, she is being safely brought back home. We did not get a direct flight so she is on a connecting flight home. For her further safety, more details cannot be shared but as soon as she lands in India, we will inform you. We are relieved and thank god that she is safe and on her way to India.”

Nushrratt Bharuccha‘s team couldn’t reach her when there was a surprise attack by Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip. This attack happened at daybreak and sadly resulted in the loss of at least 22 Israelis on a Saturday. The Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, announced that a “war” had begun, and he vowed that Israel would make sure the enemy paid a significant price for their actions.

Nushrratt Bharuccha first appeared in the movie “Love Sex Aur Dhokha” before gaining fame through “Pyaar Ka Punchnama.” She has also acted in films like “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety,” “Chhorii,” “Ram Setu,” “Selfiee,” and more.

Nushrratt Bharuccha‘s most recent appearance was in “Akelli,” a thriller drama where she portrayed an everyday Indian woman struggling to survive in a war zone in Iraq. Her next project is “Chhorii 2.”

