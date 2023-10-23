Pakistani actress Amtul Baweja shares excitement over “Solatia” entering Red Sea Film Festival

Amtul Baweja is “excited” over “Solatia” entering the Red Sea Film Festival.

Solatia will compete at the festival alongside entries from around the world.

The short film is one of only two Pakistani short films competing in the Red Sea.

Advertisement

Amtul Baweja, a Pakistani actress, comedian, and co-founder of Patangeer who also portrays the protagonist in the short film Solatia, said she is “very excited” about her project’s entry into the Red Sea Film Festival, which will take place in Jeddah next month.

“I’m very, very excited because it’s our first submission,” Baweja told in an interview. “And of course, getting selected on your first submission is, I think, a win in itself.”

Solatia, directed by Pakistani director Hira Yousafzai and co-produced by Hirra Farooqi, will compete at the renowned festival alongside entries from Germany, Indonesia, the United States, Iran, and South Africa.

The story focuses on Zamda, a displaced lady played by Baweja who lives in a shelter with others. As she pines for her missing spouse, the depressed woman peruses old images of him.

“As soon as I read the script, I was like, ‘Okay, I need to do this, I need to make this happen,” Baweja said of the short film and her moving role. ‘I want to do it.’ And I believe that wherever this film is shown, people will relate to it.”

“Zamda is a strong character despite losing everything.” From the beginning, it is clear that Zamda is a very strong lady. She is not frightened to fight for what is right.”

Advertisement

Farooqi, an Afghan-Pakistani first-generation Canadian immigrant, wonderfully highlighted how immigrants are “merely looked at as numbers and are often not humanized,” and stated that she wanted to “humanize their stories.”

“We wanted to humanize their stories by tying in these themes of hope, love, loss, resilience, through the characters and through the compassion that they feel for one another,” she revealed.

Solatia by Baweja is one of only two Pakistani short films competing in the Red Sea: Shorts Competition at the festival’s third edition, which will be held in Jeddah from November 30 to December 9.

Also Read Parishae Adnan shows her debut Fall 2022 collection in Karachi Parishae Adnan shows her debut Fall 2022 collection in Karachi. This collection...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.